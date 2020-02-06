Inductees announced for Laredo Business Hall of Fame

Three families who have been in Laredo and in business for many years get a recognition.

Thursday, Junior Achievement of Laredo formally announced the 2020 Laredo Business Hall of Fame Laureates.

They are the Asmussen family, Hank and Elizabeth Sames, and Gerry Schwebel.

For 26 years the Laredo Business Hall of Fame has annually paid tribute to the most esteemed business leaders of our community.

"They are pillars of our community, they are synonymous with the success of Laredo, and to be considered among them is a high honor," said Gerry Schwebel.

These distinguished laureates have contributed to the betterment of Laredo through business excellence, vision, and innovation.

There will be a reception for the inductees on May 14th at the Laredo Country Club.

All proceeds benefit Junior Achievement's Economic Education programs in the Laredo area.