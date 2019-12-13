Inflatable Ralphie getting residents ready for Christmas

A home in Cleveland is getting its residents ready for the holidays with a very unique kind of Christmas story.

A Christmas Story house & museum in Cleveland, Ohio put up a display of a 20-foot-tall gigantic Ralphie in bunny PJ's.

The decoration is taken from everyone’s favorite holiday movie “A Christmas Story”.

The movie was set in Hammond, Indiana, but the famed house is in the Tremont neighborhood in Cleveland.

Inflatable images out of Brunswick, Ohio made Ralphie along with a 20-foot-tall inflatable leg lamp.

