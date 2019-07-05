Injuries reported after explosion at Univ. of Nevada, Reno dorm

Injuries so far have been reported as minor after an explosion Friday at the University of Nevada, Reno campus at Argenta Hall, a dormitory. Argenta has sustained major damage to its south side; Nye Hall next door has windows blown out.

Photo courtesy KOLO viewer Sam Stott

REMSA is on scene with a triage area. Two people were taken to Renown Regional Medical Center and have already been released, and six people were treated on scene for minor injuries.

UNR Police say it appears a mechanical failure of some sort in the basement led to the explosion that led to about two feet of water on the floor. A bomb squad is at the scene as part of the investigation, but police say “no suspects are being sought,” and the incident is considered an accident.

KOLO spoke with a student who was in bed and heard an explosion, followed by the smell of gas and an evacuation. Then, a second, larger explosion.

Classes have been canceled throughout UNR for the remainder of Friday.

The university is working on finding housing options for students displaced by the explosion, and those students will be notified, according to UNR Police. Information on how they can get their belongings will be notified by the end of the weekend.

The incident was reported shortly before 1 p.m.

Crews from several police and fire agencies responded to the incident.

