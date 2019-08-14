Man accused of being involved in prison riot found guilty for domestic abuse

One of the men said to have been involved in a prison riot last year is found guilty for a different case.

Joaquin Morales was on trial in the 11th District Court yesterday for a domestic violence case where a woman had reportedly been hit and strangled.

The victim took the stand saying an argument with Morales escalated to the point of violence.

He was found guilty and sentenced to five years in prison to serve for one count of strangulation and another year for count two of assault.

Morales had also been charged with a riot in the Webb County Jail back on December 11th.

Two correctional officers and two inmates were hurt in the incident.