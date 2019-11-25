Inner City Library hosting Thanksgiving-themed activities

With the Thanksgiving break in full swing, many families might be wondering what to do with the kiddos now that they are out of school.

The Inner City Branch Library will be hosting several activities for the whole family to enjoy.

On Monday, November 25th, the Knitting Club will be meeting from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Then at 3:30 p.m., they will have bouncy dice and at 4:30 p.m. the will have an edible science class.

The fun will continue on Tuesday with several art activities for kids of all ages from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Then on Wednesday, they will have story time at 11 a.m. a robotics class at 2:30 p.m. and another arts and crafts class at 3:30 p.m.

The Inner City Library is located at 202 W. Plum.

These events are free and open to the public.

For more information, you can call 956-795-2400.