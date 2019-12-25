Inner City Library hosting winter break activities for kids

Although the Christmas festivities are over and done with, the fun does not have to end!

The City of Laredo will be hosting a whole slew of activities for the family to enjoy while the kids are on break from school.

On Thursday, December 26th the Inner City Library will be hosting a story time event, a snap circuits workshop and arts and crafts for the kids.

Then on Friday, December 27th the library will also have toddler art, for the little ones, a robotics club workshop and more arts and crafts for the kids.

That’s not all, the library will also be hosting similar activities next week on January 2nd and the 3rd.

These events are a fun way to educate students during their break off from school.

All of the fun gets underway at 11 a.m. and will last until 4:30 p.m.

Best of all it's free and open to the public.

For more information, you can call the Inner City Library at 956-795-2400.