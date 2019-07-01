Inside the Laredo Police K-9 Program

They are the unsung heroes who protect and serve on all fours.

After several years, the K-9 program at Laredo police continues to train the very best to sniff out crime.

"The K-9 officers do a lot of stuff we're not able to do and they actually aid us a lot, especially here in a border town” Laredo Police, Officer Hector Diaz said.

The Laredo Police department currently has 12 K-9’s part of the program.

"These dogs are trained for different things, we have building searches, suspect apprehensions, which is this right here, we have vehicle extractions, we have tracking, like we do article search and then comes the narcotics the detection part” Laredo Police, Officer Rolando San Miguel said.

In order to get the full experience of the program, our very own weekend anchor/reporter Brenda Camacho suited up and took part in a demonstration.

K-9 officers typically have a good 10 to 11 years before they hang up their leashes and retire.

