Emu's run comes to sad end

An emu that North Carolina authorities have chased for weeks died Thursday amid efforts to safely transport it to an animal sanctuary.

The emu, which locals began referring to as "Eno," has been evading authorities since late June, when the loose bird was first reported to Orange County Animal Services.

Despite its widespread publicity, authorities are not sure where the bird came from.

Eno quickly developed an online presence including a Facebook page and Twitter account devoted to the emu, even appearing on T-shirts and the national news.

Children at an Orange County kindergarten created a song for the emu and even made "wanted" posters to help track him.

"We had hoped for a better outcome," Orange County Animal Services Director Bob Marotto said in a statement. "We did all we knew to do. We consulted with zoo experts to determine the best course. Unfortunately, she did not respond to our efforts."