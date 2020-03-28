Interview with H-E-B and Congressman Cuellar on Digital News Desk

The KGNS Digital News Desk invites you to tune in this Monday, March 30th at 10:00 a.m. for an exclusive interview with H-E-B.

Also joining Digital News Anchor Ruben Villarreal, will be Congressman Henry Cuellar, who together with H-E-B will discuss and answer questions on the supply of food available, H-E-B programs to help get food into homes of the most vulnerable, how Government is helping with the supply of food, and other related topics of interest.

Those who tune in are encouraged to post questions.

To view, visit our website and click on the Digital News Desk link, or simply click here: kgns.tv/livestream2.