La Bota homeowners and investors clash over warehouse project

Changes to zoning near a neighborhood in the Mines Road area brought investors and homeowners face to face.

KGNS had previously reported concerns from both parents at Muller Elementary and homeowners at the La Bota Ranch subdivision, regarding plans to build warehouses close to the school.

On Thursday, both parties finally had a chance to meet and discuss some of those concerns.

After hearing the concerns, investors say changing the zoning of their property will create a challenge to get a return from their investment.

During an April 4th meeting, Councilman George Altgelt mentioned he would use all tools available to make the change, recognizing the city may see a lawsuit.

After the lengthy discussion, the item was tabled for a later time.