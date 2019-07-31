Is Laredo the best place to raise a family?

A recent study is questioning whether the City of Laredo is the best or worst place to raise a family.

The city’s ranking in the study has turned into quite the debate on social media.

The headline from a local newspaper tells readers about where the city placed in a WalletHub study that ranks the Worst and Best Places to raise a family, something that is not sitting well with Mayor Pete Saenz.

Saenz says he finds the headline very disturbing and thinks it’s misleading to rank Laredo as the worst city in Texas to raise a family.

Out of 182 cities, Laredo came in 143.

The study is shedding light on what the city has to offer when it comes to five categories including family fun, health, and safety, education, childcare, affordability, and socio-economics.

Mayor Saenz says, as part of the study, we here in Texas, compared to the 16 cities that were evaluated, Laredo came fourth for education and childcare which is very conductive towards raising a family in Laredo.

Many voiced their own opinions about the survey online saying, “Every place is what you make of it” and some saying, “There’s nothing for families to do”.

One of the categories that Mayor Saenz says they are working on improving is the poverty rate which is something that the city ranked pretty low on.

Mayor Saenz says the border area Laredo rates high in poverty which is why they have implemented the Viva Laredo plan to see what they need to improve on.

The 182 cities reviewed in the study include the most populated cities in the U.S. plus two of the most populated cities in each state.

To view the full study click here.