Is the city ready to dive into the idea of a waterpark?

When it comes to the dog days of summer, most Laredoans at some point have suggested a specific park that would help cool them off during the triple digit temperatures.

The City of Laredo has been talking about the possibility of a waterpark for many years now, but it looks like they could be finally ready to dive into the idea.

District Four Councilman Albert Torres says the city has been contemplating on the project for the past 20 to 25 years.

Torres says in the past, the private sector has been given the opportunity to make that dream a reality.

Based on our demographic, Torres says, our local economy does not merit the investment for a waterpark that would charge $30, $50 or $100 like at Schlitterbahn or Six Flags.

As a result, the local government would need to dip their feet into finding options for the public’s request.

When it comes to a municipal waterpark, it becomes a place for family recreation, which means they would need to invest city money and operate it through city funds.

As always, local residents took to social media to voice their thoughts about the project.

Peter Veliz says, “Finally something for our kids”; meanwhile, Tony Ramirez says, “People don’t want to pay for parking but expect a multi-million dollar operation to be cheap.”

Some even favored the waterpark over the recently proposed Ferris Wheel project.

Torres says the project would be much like the municipal water park located in Round Rock.

He says they are trying to replicate the same model seen in other cities and making it $8, $10 or $15 for admission.

The councilman says this would hopefully once and for all either make the possibility a reality or scrap the plan.

Aside from being used by locals, city officials add there is hope for the park to also generate tourism.

The area where it would most likely be planned would be near the UniTrade Stadium and the Sames Auto Arena.