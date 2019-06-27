After weeks of praying for some rain, we finally got a decent amount of showers on Wednesday afternoon.

Some parts of Laredo got hit harder than others; meanwhile, some areas only saw it last for a short while.

Now that the rain has gone you can expect a hot and very humid morning.

On Thursday we will start off with temperatures in the high 70s and low 80s but of course, it's going to feel very damp.

We are expecting a high of 97 degrees for the rest of the week with little to no changes.

As the saying goes, it can't rain all the time.