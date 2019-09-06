It can't rain all the time!

For the past couple of days, south Texas has seen a decent amount of rainfall.

Now Tropical Storm Fernand has passed us by we are looking at hot and humid conditions.

On Friday we are going to start in the mid-70s but with the high humidity, it's going to feel more like 81.

Our highs will be 98 degrees with a 20 percent chance of rain so we can't rule out a possible shower here and there.

As we head into the weekend we are looking at highs of 98 degrees.

These 90s will continue to stick around until possibly Tuesday where we will see more chances of rain.