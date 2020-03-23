It sure is Monday

After a cool and rainy weekend, the black hole sun is going to come and wash away the rain!

On Monday we will start our morning in the low 60s and that's because of that cool air mass that is lingering from the weekend.

However, we will quickly work our way up to a high of 88 degrees on Monday afternoon.

On Tuesday, we will start to warm up even more with temperatures in the high 60s in the morning and by the afternoon we could see a high of 90 degrees.

The 90s will only increase by the middle of the week as we expect a high of 96 degrees and 98 on Thursday and Friday.

It looks like we made the jump from spring to summer in a matter of days.

Luckily, most of us should be spending our days indoors.