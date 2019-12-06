It's Christmas all over, again

It's Christmas time, a time for snow, sleigh rides and hot chocolate, but in Texas, it's a different kind of Christmas story.

For the past several days we have been experiencing warm days in the 70s and cool nights in the 50s.

That pattern is going to continue until possibly next week.

On Friday, we will start off in the low 50s and see a high of 76.

Then on Sunday we are looking at cooler conditions with lows in the 40s and highs in the 70s.

As we head into Sunday and Monday we get a little bit warmer with temperatures in the high 70s and low 80s.

Our forecast for next week shows some slight chances of rain, which will hopefully bring down our temperatures.

Until then, enjoy this unusually warm winter weather.