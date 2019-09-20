It's Freaky Friday!

It's Friday and when it comes to our high temperatures, it's going to be a freaky weekend!

On Friday we are expected to start off in the low 80s but with that high humidity, it's going to feel like 88 degrees.

As we progress throughout the day, we will see a high of 101 degrees; but of course, with that humidity temperatures could feel like 105 or higher.

The heat will continue throughout the weekend on Saturday and Sunday we will be in the high 90s with sunny skies and little to no cloud coverage.

While some parts of Texas are dealing with heavy rain and flash flooding, south Texas remains hot and sunny.

If you are looking for something to do this weekend, some outdoor activities at the lake or pool will be a perfect way to cool off.