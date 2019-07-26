It's Friday, we're in love!

After a fresh and breezy Thursday, we are going to warm up which means it's going to be another weekend of triple digits!

On Thursday we saw a nice preview of what fall could be like with morning temperatures in the high 60s; unfortunately, that was a one-time occurrence as today we are starting off in the mid-70s.

If you are looking to exercise outside, you can still do so, of course, it's going to warm up by late morning.

This weekend we are looking at triple-digit temperatures and next week it's back to 101, 102 and 103.

Hopefully, Mother Nature will surprise us again before the start of fall.