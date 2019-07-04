It's a Party in the USA!

It's the Fourth of July and everyone is getting ready to party in the USA with food, fireworks and a whole lot of fun in the sun!

Expect a hot and humid Independence Day with temperatures in the triple digits, we are expecting a possible high of 102 degrees.

As we head into the weekend, those triple digits will stay around possibly until next week and even the week after that.

Remember we are in the dog days of summer, and there won't be many changes to our weather until possibly October.

If you do plan on celebrating the Fourth of July please stay hydrated and wear plenty of sunblock because it's going to be a hot one!