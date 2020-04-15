It's a beautiful day, don't let it get away!

It's going to be another spectacular spring-like morning in south Texas as we continue to see nice cool and breezy conditions!

On Wednesday, we will start out in the mid-50s and see a high of about 70 degrees.

Enjoy the cool temps while it lasts because on Thursday we will warm up to a high of 77, almost near that 80-degree mark.

And then by Thursday, those hot and humid conditions look to make a comeback putting temperatures in the upper 80s with a 20 percent chance of rain.

The mid-80s will stick around on Friday, and Saturday and by Sunday we are back to those 90s which is what we usually see this time of year.