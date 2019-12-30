It's all downhill from here!

We are already down to the last two days of the decade and it looks like we'll be ringing in the new year with chances of rain!

On Monday we will start out in the low 40s and then we will warm up to a high of 66 degrees as we head into the afternoon.

Then on Tuesday, we will start out the same way, and see a high of 62 degrees.

As we head into the evening, the clouds will start to come in and we could see a 30 percent chance of rain.

If you have any outdoor activities planned for New Year's Eve, you might want to move them indoors.

Then on the first day of 2020, we will be seeing a 70 percent chance of rain all throughout the day and highs in the 60s and lows in the 50s.

These chances of rain will continue to linger on until the weekend.

If you have any New Year's or weekend plans, you might want to move them indoors or prepare for the possibility of precipitation.