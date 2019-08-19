It's always summer it never gets cold

We're going to start off our week hot and humid as usual; however, we will start to see some changes in our forecast.

On Monday, we will start off with humid conditions in the 80s and see a high of 105.

Then on Tuesday, we will start off in the high 70s and make our way up to a high of 104.

This temperature will continue to decrease until Thursday when we see a high of 102 degrees.

Although it doesn't sound like much, this is our first sign of change.

Keep in mind, it's still summer and this is still south Texas, so we aren't done with the heat just yet but this is some slight change.