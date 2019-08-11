It's back to school for LISD students!

It’s been a long and hot summer vacation, but it has come to an end for LISD students and now it’s time to hit the books.

LISD elementary school will be starting bright at early 7:45 a.m. and release time will be at 3:30 p.m. which is Monday through Thursday.

On Friday, release time will be at 3:15 p.m.

For middle school students, the bell rings at 7:55 a.m. and classes let out at 4:15 p.m. Monday through Thursday; however on Friday, classes begin at 8:00 a.m. and the day ends at 3:30 p.m.

High school students will be expected at 8:15 a.m. and will be out by 4 p.m. This will be the schedule for the entire week.

For more information on back to school information such as dress code, school supply list or the bell schedule, you can visit the LISD website.