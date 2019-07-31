It's been a long and hot July

As we wrap up the month of July, hopefully, we can say goodbye to these triple-digit temperatures.

On Wednesday we are looking at a high of 104 degrees with a low of 75.

If you are looking to do some outdoor activities, the best time to do so is between the hours of 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. before the sun gets stronger.

On Thursday we will drop to about 101 which isn't much of a drop and we will continue to bounce back to 105 to 100's.

Although July is almost over, don't forget we still have about two months of summer conditions.