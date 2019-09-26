It's been a long and hot September!

It's been a long and hot summer and September.

We started the first official days of fall on Monday; however, it sure doesn't feel like it with temperatures in the high 90s and low 100s.

On Thursday, we are going to see a high of about 99 degrees with lows in the high 70s.

As we head into the evening hours, we are going to see a slight chance of rain of about 10 percent.

Then as we head into the weekend, the heat and the humidity continues to linger in our area and by Sunday and Monday we are looking at a 20 percent chance of rain.

Aside from the rain, we are finally expecting to see some changes to our weather conditions.

By next week we are looking at temperatures in the low 90s which doesn't seem like much but it's a start.