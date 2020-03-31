It's been a long and lonely March!

After a couple of lovely spring days, we are going to warm up to the high 80s.

On Tuesday, we will start out in the mid-60s and work our way up to a high of 88 degrees.

These warm temperatures will continue to persist on Wednesday and Thursday.

Now Thursday, those chances of rain will make a comeback and we will see a lot of that humidity and cloud coverage.

Throughout the day, we will see a 20 percent chance of rain.

As we head into Friday, those chances of rain will increase to about 50 percent.

Our temperatures will also remain in the 80s for the most part but as we head into Saturday, temperatures will drop to the upper 70s and mid-60s.

Remember this is the last day of March, and hopefully, we can start April with some nice temperatures and some good vibes!