It's been a long and warm December!

It looks like it's going to be another warm winter weekend in Laredo!

Overall, we have been pretty warm this December, but it's not just south Texas; experts say this is one of the warmest winters on record with parts of the country dealing with warmer than usual temperatures.

On Friday, we will start off in the 60s and see a high of about 77 degrees.

The high 70s will stick around on Saturday giving us highs at 78 and lows in the 50s in the evening.

Now on Sunday we will cool down just a little and see highs in the lower 70s and lows in the 50s.

As we head into next week, we start to drop to the 60s just a bit and see a 40 percent chance of rain to close out 2019.

Hopefully we'll start to see some changes next year.