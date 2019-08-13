It's been a summer!

We started off our back to school week with temperatures in the high 100s and it looks like it's going to stay that way for the rest of the week.

On Tuesday, we will start off hot and humid in the 80s and then make our way up to 108 by the afternoon.

Remember to check on your children, especially if they are going to be walking home.

It's also important to remember to check the back of your car for any small children.

As we carry on throughout the week we will stay in the high triple digits; the only upside is, we are going to drop to the low hundreds by Friday.

Hopefully, this will be a sign of cooler temperatures.