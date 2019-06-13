It's getting hot in Laredo!

After some pleasant days of bearably warm conditions, it looks like we are going to be getting back up to those triple digits!

On Thursday, expect a high of 97 degrees, but of course with the humidity and the heat index it's going to feel like somewhere in the 100s.

It doesn't stop there, on Friday we are looking at a high of 99 and then for the rest of the weekend and next week we are back up into the low 100's.

Although we aren't going to be in the high 100s like last weekend, it's still going to be a hot weekend.

It looks like summer has come early.