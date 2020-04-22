It's getting hot in here!

It's going to be another scorcher in Laredo, with temperatures almost nearing those triple digits!

On Wednesday, we will start out in the mid-70s and see a high of about 97 degrees.

As we head into the end of the week, temperatures will only increase.

On Thursday we are expecting a high of 97 degrees, and lows in the 70s.

And on Friday, we will see our first sighting of triple-digit temperatures.

We are expecting to see a high of 102 degrees. Luckily, they won't last long; we are expecting to drop back down to the low 90s on Saturday.

Then on Sunday, we see a high of 87 degrees, which is much cooler than 102.