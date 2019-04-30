It’s April 30th which means it’s gonna be May!

As we close out the month of April and start May, we will be ending and starting with rain.

On Tuesday, we will start off in the high 70s and make our way up to the mid 90s.

We will see a high chance of showers as we head on out for our daily commute.

Then on Wednesday, we are looking pretty dry, with highs in the mid 90s and as we get to Thursday our chances of showers will start to increase.

On Thursday we will see a 40 percent chance of scattered showers as well as Friday, Saturday, Sunday and possibly even Monday.

If you are planning any outdoor activities this weekend, you might want to move them in doors.