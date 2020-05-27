It's gonna be a bright sun shiny day!

After a couple of days of gloomy weather, the black hole sun will come and wash away the rain!

On Wednesday morning we will start out nice a little muggy in the low 70s but by the afternoon we will shoot back up to the 90s.

Those chances of rain will make a comeback on Thursday as we are expecting a 40 percent chance of rain and a high of 94 degrees.

The chance of precipitation will carry on into Friday morning as we expect another 40 percent chance during the morning hours and high of 89 degrees.

As we head into the weekend, those chances will start to decrease, and temperatures will remain in the low 90s.

We will start off next week in the low 90s with a 20 percent chance of rain.