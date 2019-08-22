It's gonna be a bright sunshiny day!

It's going to be a bright sunshiny day and let's enjoy them while they last because we are expecting some clouds to move in as we head into the weekend which could bring some rain.

On Thursday, we are going to start off a little humid at about 77 degrees, and we will make our way up to 102 by the late afternoon.

We are expecting another hot and sunny day on Friday, but once we get into Saturday, those chances of rain will start to move in.

We are looking at a 20 to 30 percent chance of rain on Saturday, Sunday and maybe even Monday.

It's been a while since we had a decent rainfall, so maybe we can get some showers in our area.