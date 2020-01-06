It's not too late to register for 2020 spring semester!

Although many students might still be on vacation mode, it’s time to start thinking about the new year, especially when it comes to academics.

File photo: TAMIU

Registration for the 2020 spring semester is currently underway over at Texas A&M International University.

High school graduates and those who are looking to go back to school have a list of degree plans to choose from.

Some of the majors they offer are Education, criminal justice, biology, nursing, English and communications.

TAMIU is a great university that provides plenty of amenities to local students who are looking to further their education in the comfort of their hometown.

The first day of classes for the spring semester is January 21st; however, you have until January 27th to register.

For more information, you can call (956) 326-2001.