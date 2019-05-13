It's time to clean up District Two!

City officials are looking to clean up various neighborhoods in District Two.

On Thursday, city officials will be conducting a house-to-house cleaning campaign with property owners concerning property maintenance and code violations.

All residents will be given the opportunity to leave unwanted trash on their curbs for pick up.

The targeted areas are from Pine Street to Chacota Street between Zapata Highway and South Ejido Avenue.

The City of Laredo Solid Waste Department will also be assisting residents remove all unwanted accumulations on Wednesday, May 22nd.

All unwanted accumulations must be out on the sidewalk by 7 a.m.

If you have any questions, you can call code enforcement at 956-795-2681.

Officials are asking residents not to throw out oil, paint, or cement.