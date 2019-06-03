J.K. Rowling announces four new Harry Potter E-books

Good news for Harry Potter fans, fans of the mystic arts, can soon go four books deeper into the world of wizarding.

Pottermore Publishing, J.K. Rowling's website, says it plans to release a series of short, non-fiction e-books exploring what's called the "Traditional folklore and magic at the heart of the Harry Potter series."

Stories center on various Hogwarts lessons.

The first titles "A journey through charms and defense against the dark arts" and "A journey through potions and Herbology" will be published on June 27.

In two decades, half a billion Harry Potter books have been sold and the series has been translated into 80 languages.

