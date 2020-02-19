Jalapeño Festival taking place this weekend!

Everyone’s getting ready to stuff their faces and dance during an annual WBCA event.

File photo: WBCA Jalapeno Festival

Every year the Jalapeño Festival brings hundreds of residents to the El Metro Park and Ride to enjoy some good music, food, and fun.

Organizers get some of the best bands to put on a show while residents enjoy some good food, adult beverages and of course Jalapeños.

This year’s entertainment includes dezigual, Ram Herrera , Fito Olivares, Los Tucanes de Tijuana, Los Mas Romanticos , Inicio, La Mafia and Duelo.

The event will be taking place Friday, February 21st and Saturday, February 22nd.

For more information click here.