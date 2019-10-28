Jalen Garcia celebrates 17th birthday

It was back in 2016 when Jalen Garcia found out he had cancer, when he was just a middle schooler dreaming of athletic success.

KGNS’s sports director Ryan Bailey went to Houston and had the opportunity to talk to Jalen and his parents about a whirlwind couple of weeks.

KGNS first covered Jalen’s story as he started his battle with cancer. After fighting off the cancer a first time, he now finds himself back in the hospital battling all over again.

Monday marks Garcia’s 17th birthday and over the weekend his family and friends made sure he got to celebrate.

It was just in August that Jalen was admitted to the MD Andersen Cancer Treatment Center in Houston, expecting to only be there a week or two. Instead, it's been a roller coaster for Garcia, including times where doctors aren't sure how the young Laredoan isn't in a coma due to high CO2 levels.

"The doctors are in awe about how his body can fight something like that and how he keeps fighting with so many things and obstacles in his way," said Paula Diez, Jalen's mother.

Garcia has been a big part of the United football program after being a star athlete coming up the middle school ranks, until cancer was found in his leg.

Even though he's never played a down for the Longhorns, it was a team trip out to Houston during their bye week that got this ball rolling.

"It's been the most amazing experience that we've had from our whole community, from Coach Sanchez, especially the whole team to come out here and support Jalen, it's beyond words," his mother said.

That trip out by the team would catch the eye of former United Longhorn Daniella Rodriguez, who just happens to be engaged to the Astros’s Carlos Correa, and soon a visit from the World Series champ was underway.

"After they came I could feel my life different, I felt recharged," said Jalen.

During that visit Correa would make Jalen a promise: to hit a home run in his honor and point to the sky as he rounded the bases. Just a couple nights later Correa kept his end of the deal.

"That special moment, it could have been just for him," Jalen continued to say. "At that moment was clutch and he still remembered the promise he gave me."

It's also led to a second visit by the Correa and his former Miss Texas fiancé as their bonds continue to grow to include regular phone calls and texts.

"What they say nobody knows, that's between them but he really loves Carlos a lot and Carlos loves him and I appreciate Carlos and everything he is doing for Jalen," said Chris Garcia, Jalen's father. "He's a fighter, he's not going to give up and I can give you that 100%, he's not going to give up."

And as for his Longhorns, what's his prediction the rest of the season?

"I know for a fact we're going back to back. Go Longhorns!"

During the Longhorns final game of regular season against Alexander, United will retire his number 42.

If you'd like to follow along in Jalen’s journey, you can follow his Facebook page by searching “hashtag team Jalen.”