Jessica Cisneros issues statement, "This is just the beginning"

This Election Day, all eyes were on the race for U.S. Representative District 28, the race between 15-year incumbent Congressman Henry Cuellar and Jessica Cisneros.

Congressman Henry Cuellar beat Jessica Cisneros with a total of 38,720 with Cisneros just receiving 35,964.

One day after the results came in, Cisneros issued a statement saying the fight was an opportunity to prove that a brown girl from the border with a whole community behind her could take on the machine and bring home to residents of south Texas.

Cisneros went on to say that “This is just the beginning. The first thing we had to defeat was the culture of fear and our movement was victorious in proving we're within striking distance of bringing fundamental change to South Texas.”