John Legend plays for Dayton, Ohio

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter John Legend paid a visit to Dayton, Ohio over the weekend.

A week after a mass shooting claimed nine lives in the city's Oregon District.

Legend held a surprise performance for survivors and victims' families.

He also toured the area with Dayton mayor Nan Whaley and stopped in local shops.

Legend, a native of Springfield, Ohio says he wanted to help comfort the victims and raise awareness about gun-related violence.

More than two-dozen others were injured in the Dayton shooting last week.