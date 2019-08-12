John Legend plays for Dayton, Ohio

DAYTON, OH (CNN) - Grammy-winning singer-songwriter John Legend paid a visit to Dayton, Ohio over the weekend.
A week after a mass shooting claimed nine lives in the city's Oregon District.
Legend held a surprise performance for survivors and victims' families.
He also toured the area with Dayton mayor Nan Whaley and stopped in local shops.
Legend, a native of Springfield, Ohio says he wanted to help comfort the victims and raise awareness about gun-related violence.
More than two-dozen others were injured in the Dayton shooting last week.