Johnson High School Commemorates Patriot's Day

The students of L.B. Johnson High School came together for its first annual Patriot’s Day celebration in observance for the terrorist attacks that occurred 18 years ago on September 11th.

Our members of the community who came to the event included local first responders, the Laredo Fire Department, Laredo Police, and U.S. Navy Officials.

Our local heroes spoke to the school about the events that took place that tragic day and assistant Principal Juan Herrera conducted a reflection accompanied by a video presentation.

Student Council presented a wreath of roses as a gesture of peace and remembrance to honor those who were lost and the heroes who risked their lives.

