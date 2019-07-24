Jose Salvador Tellez officially appointed as Elections Administrator

The Webb County Elections Administration is officially under new leadership.

Jose Salvador Tellez

After serving as interim elections administrator for an entire election cycle, the elections commission has decided to keep the department in Jose Salvador Tellez's hands.

Since he took the role of interim elections administrator which started in early 2018, Tellez says he’s gotten a good handle of the day to day operations.

Tellez says although not every day is a smooth day, he has been able to acclimate to the responsibilities.

He’s been faced with some concerns such as a request from the Attorney General’s Office on voter fraud after the March 2018 election.

Tellez says officials were not investigating any activity by the personnel or the elections administrator, they were just looking into what people and third parties do to get someone’s vote.

Tellez currently works as an attorney; however, the commission did ask that he close his county and state practice by February 2020; however, he is allowed to practice at the federal level, just in time for election season.

Tax assessor-collector Rosie Cuellar voted against Tellez taking on the job saying others should have been allowed to apply for the job; however, the rest of the commission voted in favor to keep him in office.