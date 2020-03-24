Joseph Storehouse Ministry has one grocery store location open

Joseph Storehouse Ministry, which is part of the New Vision Community Church, has one of their two grocery stores still open, and the prices they say are at a very low price.

Their downtown store has been closed because the elderly community frequently visits that location, but the location at 3119 Meadow is still open.

They are abiding by the ten person limit within a store, so they are only allowing one person per family to shop inside the store, no children allowed inside.

"We have to protect our volunteers, all the people who are here are volunteer, people who are still giving their time so you can have food at home," Lucy DeLeon, the administrative pastor. "So, yes, they are all protected with their gloves and their masks because that's what we have to do at this time."

Their 3119 Meadow location will be open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and then on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.