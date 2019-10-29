Renowned journalist speaks to students about living on the border

An international journalist taught United and Laredo ISD students a thing or two about social media and the importance of living on the border.

Tuesday morning, journalist and Fred Hartman distinguished professor of journalism at Baylor University, Macarena Hernandez stopped by the student activity center to talk about her journey on the border and in journalism.

Hundreds of students got to listen to her share stories of her family and the inspiration she got from them to write articles about life on the border.

Hernandez also discussed with the students the importance of identifying real and false information on social media, as well as posting thoughtful content that will always remain online.