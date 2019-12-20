Juvenile and woman charged for grande theft auto case

A young man and a woman are facing charges for stealing a running vehicle in November.

Police arrested 20-year-old Audi Stephanie Fabian and an unidentified man for theft of property.

A victim told Laredo Police officers she left her suburban running outside a business on the 500 block of west Calton Road.

While she was inside, the victims says they heard the screeching tires of her suburban as someone drove off with it.

Later police received a call with from Customs and Border Protection reporting someone driving the stolen suburban at a Laredo port of entry.

The young man is now under arrest at the Youth Village and Fabian was charged with theft of property.