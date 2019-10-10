Joyful Reunion: Kidnapped Boy Comes Home

A toddler who was taken from an Orlando, Florida apartment at gunpoint has been found and reunited with family.

Orlando police said the 2-year-old was found safe in DeLand Wednesday afternoon. His mother, Sugey Perez Diaz, was arrested.

Police said Jenzell Cintron Perez was taken by Diaz from an apartment in Orlando around 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

Investigators believe Diaz and an unknown male kicked open the door and took the boy at gunpoint.

The child's stepmother was in the apartment at the time but his father was not home.

