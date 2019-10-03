Bond reduction for former BP serial killer denied

The Judge has denied bond reduction for the former Border Patrol agent accused of killing four people.

The man authorities believe was behind the brutal killings of four Laredoans is back in court.

Former Border Patrol Supervisor Juan David Ortiz was arrested last year and allegedly confessed to the crime.

But before the trial begins, both sides meet again to discuss the last details before the start of the historic case.

It was a packed room today at the 406th District Court as both sides took to the stand to present evidence that could be part of the trial against Ortiz.

The families of the victims stood quiet as Ortiz made his way into the courtroom.

Ortiz is accused of killing Melissa Ramirez, Claudine Luera, Janelle Ortiz and Griselda Cantu.

Among those who took the stand were the investigators in the case.

The Webb County Sheriff's Office increased their security due to its high profile nature.

Video of the crime scene was also presented and discussed in open court.

Although prosecutors say Ortiz confessed to the killings back in January, he pled not guilty on four counts of murder and one count of assault.

Ortiz is deemed as Laredo’s first serial killer remains in the Webb County Jail. This is Laredo’s fourth murder case where the death penalty has been sought.

Coming up in KGNS’s later newscasts we speak to the attorneys and the family of the victims on today’s hearing.