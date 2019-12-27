Judge dismisses City of Dallas in Botham Jean lawsuit

A judge has dismissed the City of Dallas, Texas from a civil lawsuit over Botham Jean's death.

Twenty-six-year-old Botham Jean was shot and killed by off-duty Dallas Police officer Amber Guyger in his apartment back in 2018.

In October, Guyger was convicted of murder and sentenced to ten years in prison.

Botham Jean's parents filed suit against the city and Guyger.

According to the court documents for the civil lawsuit, Jean's parents' claims against the City of Dallas have been dismissed.

Amber Guyger is now the only defendant in the lawsuit.