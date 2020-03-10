Judge rules in favor of Webb County in wrongful termination suit

Webb County officials get a favorable ruling against a former employee suing them for wrongful termination.

A federal judge ruled in favor of Webb County on three separate claims brought against them by former employee Cynthia Mares.

In her lawsuit, Mares alleges age discrimination, retaliation, and violations of the Open Meetings Act.

A federal judge however entered a judgment in favor of the county ruling for them on all except the Open Meetings violation.

Mares can still pursue the retaliation and discrimination claims.

Mares served in various roles during her time at Webb County, most recently as administrative services director.

Mares was terminated by County Commissioners in 2017.