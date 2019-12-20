Judge's Christmas tradition celebrates Webb County

It’s the season of the three F’s: family, faith, and of course food!

Everyone knows that it’s not Christmas in Laredo without dozens and dozens of tamales.

Offices all across town having their annual Christmas Tamaladas this week, just days away from the Christmas holiday.

Over at Judge Pepe Salinas' office, the wrappers were flying off the holidays treats as county employees and precinct constituents were treated to the Christmas staple.

The Christmas tradition is one he continues from his predecessor.

“He had it for 25 years and I continued doing it, this is my fifth year and it’s only to thank the people from Webb County, different departments that we work with, I appreciate their efforts to help my office in so many different ways.”

Like Judge Salinas mentioned, this Christmas tradition has been taking place in that courtroom for nearly 30 years.